Suspect, but no motive, in bottles found in Colorado river

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -

Authorities in western Colorado have a suspect in the dumping of chemical-filled bottles in a river but don't have a motive so far.
  
Forty-three-year-old Ricardo Parras-Membreno was arrested Friday after police say they saw him placing bottles in the Roaring Fork River in Basalt. They had been staking out a spot where other similar bottles had been discarded.
  
While police have suspected they contained ingredients used to make methamphetamine, Basalt police chief Gregg Knott said Monday that a search of Parras-Membreno's home turned up no evidence of drugs.
  
According to court documents, Parras-Membreno wouldn't explain the reasoning behind his actions.
  
It's not clear if he has a lawyer.
  
Tests have found that the contents are corrosive and sometimes flammable. Court documents say "explosive precursors" have been found but no explosives.

