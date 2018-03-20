Suspect, but no motive, in bottles found in Colorado river

Authorities in western Colorado have a suspect in the dumping of chemical-filled bottles in a river but don't have a motive so far.
Forty-three-year-old Ricardo Parras-Membreno was arrested Friday after police say they saw him placing bottles in the Roaring Fork River in Basalt. They had been staking out a spot where other similar bottles had been discarded.
While police have suspected they contained ingredients used to make methamphetamine, Basalt police chief Gregg Knott said Monday that a search of Parras-Membreno's home turned up no evidence of drugs.
According to court documents, Parras-Membreno wouldn't explain the reasoning behind his actions.
It's not clear if he has a lawyer.
Tests have found that the contents are corrosive and sometimes flammable. Court documents say "explosive precursors" have been found but no explosives.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.
If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.
The family of a 2-year-old Nain Dominguez said they're devastated following his death, which is being investigated as an accidental death by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The family of a 2-year-old Nain Dominguez said they're devastated following his death, which is being investigated as an accidental death by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.