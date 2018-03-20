Sheriff's office asks for help in locating missing juvenile

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

The sheriff's office says 17-year old Mya Lilly Delgado was last seen on March 13 around 1:30 p.m. She was leaving Mesa Ridge High School at 6070 Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Mya is described as Hispanic, 5'4", brown hair and brown eyes, 150 pounds, last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the sheriff's office at (719) 390-5555.