Police looking for suspect in early morning robbery

Police are looking a 40-to-50 year old white man who robbed the Subway sandwich store off N. Academy and Voyager Pkwy. at about 8:15 a.m. this morning.

When he went to pay, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the drawer and safe. The manager handed over the money from the drawer, but told the suspect that he had no way to get into the safe.

The man ran off and was last seen headed towards Chapel Hills Mall.The suspect is described as a white, male, about 6'4" tall, with white hair and a full beard wearing a blue/grey flannel jacket and dark blue jeans.