Quantcast

Police looking for suspect in early morning robbery - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police looking for suspect in early morning robbery

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Police are looking a 40-to-50 year old white man who robbed the Subway sandwich store off N. Academy and Voyager Pkwy. at about 8:15 a.m. this morning. 

When he went to pay, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the drawer and safe. The manager handed over the money from the drawer, but told the suspect that he had no way to get into the safe.

The man ran off and was last seen headed towards Chapel Hills Mall.The suspect is described as a white, male, about 6'4" tall, with white hair and a full beard wearing a blue/grey flannel jacket and dark blue jeans.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

  • Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:50:58 GMT
    police lights.jpgpolice lights.jpg

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

  • Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:59:18 GMT

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?