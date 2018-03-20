5 Around Town: Easter Weekend

Here are some of the events going on this Easter Weekend.

Easter Egg Hunt

Approximately 10,000 eggs will be hidden around Dublin Park Saturday for the annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Church At Briargate Kids Rock. Following the hunt there will be music, face painting, and balloon animals. Everything is free and open to the public from 1 pm to 3 pm. Find more information here.

Cañon City Easter Eggstravaganza

Rouse Park in Cañon City will host this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Egg hunting times will vary by age and there will also be bounce houses, a hopstacle course, egg coloring, prizes, and music. The event is free, but kids will need to bring their own basket. Find more information here.

Hams and Hamstrings 5k

If you’re looking for a way to work off that Easter dinner before you eat it (or if you’re still in need of a good ham), come out to the Hams and Hamstrings 5k on Sunday morning. The race will start at 8 am from the Stetson Hills Open Space and follow the Stetson Hills Trail. You can walk or run and each finisher will get a mini ham. Registration will be $36 ahead of time, $41 day of. Register and find more information here.

Androcles and The Lion

If you’re looking for something not related to the holiday, it’s the last weekend to catch Androcles and The Lion, a popular children’s play based off the classic fairytale, at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. The last two performances will be at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday. They will also offer a day camp before the show on Saturday where kids can a hands on experience making masks, meeting the cast, and more. Show tickets are $20 for non-members, $18 for members, and $10 for kids 12 and under. Find more information here.