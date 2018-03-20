Quantcast

Maryland school shooting: 2 students wounded, gunman stopped by officer

Written By Nia Bender
MARYLAND -

A shooting investigation is underway at a high school in St. Mary's County, Maryland, the sheriff's office confirms.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. 

A student pulled a gun out and shot two other students at a high school before the gunman was wounded, the St. Mary’s County sheriff said.

The gunman entered Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, at the beginning of the school day and opened fire in a hallway, Sheriff Tim Cameron said. A teenage girl and boy were injured in the shooting. 

The gunman exchanged fire with a school resource officer on campus and was wounded, Cameron said. All three students are in critical condition, but the officer wasn’t injured. It wasn’t yet clear how the gunman was wounded.

The school is locked down and the incident has been contained, according to the the website of Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. The school didn't give further information.

Deputies were called to the school just before 8 a.m. The school is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. 

The school is on lockdown, and the incident has been contained, St. Mary's County Public Schools says. Parents of students at Great Mills High School are being told to report to Leonardtown High School to receive information or pick up their child.

Great Mills is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

The shooting comes four days before the national March for Our Lives, a rally for student safety inspired by last month’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.

