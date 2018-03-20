Maryland school shooting: 2 students wounded, gunman dies

A sheriff says the gunman at a Maryland high school died from his injuries after a school resource officer fired at him. St. Mary's County Tim Cameron says the gunman and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.



Cameron says a female and a male student were also wounded in the shooting in a hallway at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland.



The principal at the Maryland high school where there was a shooting Tuesday morning told parents last month that the school had investigated threats of a possible shooting and found they were "not substantiated."



Great Mills High School Principal Jake Heibel, told parents school officials interviewed two students in February who were overheard mentioning a school shooting and found that they posed no threat. Heibel said the school still increased its security after social media posts about a possible school shooting "circulated quite extensively."



St. Mary's County Sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says three people, including the shooter, were injured in Tuesday's shooting.

The gunman entered the school at the beginning of the school day and opened fire in a hallway, Sheriff Tim Cameron said.

Deputies were called to the school just before 8 a.m. The school is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

The shooting comes four days before the national March for Our Lives, a rally for student safety inspired by last month’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.