I-25 GAP meeting being held in Larkspur tonight

CDOT is holding a public listening session for the I-25 GAP project tonight in Larkspur. You're invited to learn more, ask questions and provide feedback about widening I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock.

Tonight's meeting runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Larkspur firehouse on South Spruce Mountain Road. If you can't attend tonight's meeting, there's another one scheduled on Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Library.