Tuesday Morning Weather: Warmer And Breezy Today

Today's Forecast:

Very simple and nice forecast for southern Colorado today as a warm jet stream ridge builds to our west and we grab some of that nice air! We'll start with sunny skies but as the day builds and temperatures warm up clouds will fill in, no rain or snow is expected to fall from the clouds. The winds will increase by the end of the day with a few gusts up to the mid 20s possibly through the Pikes Peak region. Temperatures will be mild with another chilly night to follow this evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 52; Low - 27. Mild with clouds and wind building into the afternoon. Clearing skies and cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 60; Low - 24. Warm with clouds and wind building into the afternoon. Clearing skies and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 58; Low - 31. Warm with clouds and a breeze building into the afternoon. Clear skies and cool tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 45; Low - 23. Cool with clouds and a breezy building into the afternoon. Clear skies and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 40s; Low - 20s. Short description of conditions for today and morning weather conditions.

PLAINS: High - 50s/60s; Low - 20s. Warm with clouds and wind building into the afternoon. Clearing skies and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Warm with clouds and wind building into the afternoon. Clearing skies and cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Big time warmth will build and slide into southern Colorado as the week goes on with fire danger returning by the end of the week. Highs are expected to be in the 70s on Thursday and the 70s to 80s by Friday! The winds will be strongest from Friday through the rest of the weekend with Red Flag Warnings likely through that time period. Next week on Monday we have a chance for some moisture back into our area, but until then we look to stay dry other than a chance for Continental Divide snow on Friday.