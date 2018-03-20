Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

When Officers arrived at the home, they found 53-year old Michael Porter, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police took the victim's son, 27-year old David Porter into custody. The son lived in the home and it's believed the shooting occurred during a family disturbance.

David Porter is facing a First Degree Murder charge and was transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center without bond.

