Parents ask Academy District 20 to arm their teachers

Only weeks after President Trump endorsed arming teachers following the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, some parents in Academy District 20 are calling on district leaders to consider it.

They say, at the very least, they want the board to put out a district wide survey to gauge interest.

"It makes sense for people within the building who are trained and have proficiency with firearms to be allowed to do so," Whitney Hammond, a parent said in a News 5 town hall.

That's the message Hammond, a parent of three, has brought to the District 20 school board twice now since the tragedy in Parkland, Florida and a third time at our News 5 town hall last week.

"Organize a task force to investigate all sides of the issue of arming teachers," he said to school board members last Thursday.

We've seen it work in Hanover schools, now some Colorado Springs parents are calling on @AcademyD20 to look at arming teacher/staff members in schools with guns for improved safety. What do you think? @KOAA #schoolsafety #education — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 19, 2018

"That would be the most effective way to stop violence and be able to render aid as quick as possible," he said.

Hammond worries District 20 schools aren't safe enough.

"If somebody's intent on doing something bad, they'll easily find a way in through that and so I strongly advocate to have armed teachers," he said.

District 20 says, on top of using the "door bell system," their high schools do each have their own school resource officer and three armed security guards. Middle schools each get one armed security guard and elementary schools share rotating security guards.

"As I've walked in, I've thought boy, this isn't secure, if I was a bad guy, I'd have instant access, the door buzzer isn't stopping anything," he said.

But District 20's head of security, firing back, at our News 5 town hall last Monday.

"I am not in favor of arming teachers in our schools, I am in favor of having armed security trained and that's their only job to do," Brian Grady, the district's Executive Director for Security and Transportation said.

Grady is concerned teachers could get caught in the crossfire and he worries about kids being left unattended.

"In order for a teacher to respond to an active shooter, they have to abandon their supervision responsibility of the children they are entrusted with and leave those people behind," he said.

In response to these concerns, Allison Cortez, a spokesperson for Academy District 20 told News 5, "We appreciate, and will always listen, when our constituents come forward to share ideas, thoughts and concerns, especially regarding the safety of our kids. Academy District 20 will not be convening any task forces or special groups to further research arming teachers. Also, the topic has not been added to any future Board of Education agendas or sessions."

Instead, they say they rely on the expertise of their armed security department which does have more than 30 safety professionals.