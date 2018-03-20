Experts stress planning for keeping animals safe during emergencies

With the Carson Midway Fire burning closer to her home, Susan Overbay knew it was time to pack her valuables and evacuate.

In this case, though, that meant more than just grabbing social security numbers and old photos.

The Overbay family has a number of large animals like horses and a calf, in addition to lots of chickens.

"It was just more about what was living," Overbay said. "Feeling that ownership and that need to protect them, because they couldn't protect themselves."

She said the animals were the first to be protected, because the material possessions inside her home could be replaced. The lives of her animals, though, could not.

Overbay said she knew the animals would have been in trouble had the fire reached her home.

"It was kind of ironic to me and a little bit heart-wrenching, because I knew that most of them would probably go, would be burned," she said.

So, she and her husband relied upon neighbors outside of the threatened area. They brought trailers, helped transport the animals and gave them a place to be while evacuations were still in place.

But for others, especially those that didn't have much time, the process wasn't as smooth.

That's why the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region recommends having an established plan beforehand. That way, you can spend more time focused on the evacuation rather than deciding on what to do.

Additionally, having a predetermined location to take the large animals to is important. Overbay said, if possible, to practice transporting your animals as well.

"It would be nice to make sure all of your large animals, horses and such, know how to load in a trailer, so that if they have to get out of here quickly, it's not a problem," she said.

Experts also suggest livestock owners to have livestock preparedness kits ready on standby. They say you should include enough water, hay and feed for three days, in addition to several other items like hoof picks and first aid tools.