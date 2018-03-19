Denver Police searching for escaped inmate following shooting

Two people believed to be connected to an escaped inmate are hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in northeast Denver.
Police spokesman John White says officers trying to find 23-year-old Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez were led to a home in the Denver suburb of Aurora on Monday night. Two people fled in an SUV, and shots were fired following a high-speed chase.
White did not detail the circumstances of the shooting or release the conditions or names of the suspects. Venzor-Gonzalez, who escaped earlier in the day while being taken to a Denver hospital, remains at large.
It's not clear if he was wearing handcuffs or other restraints when he escaped.
Authorities have said Venzor-Gonzalez was injured in November during a shootout with police, who tracked him to a home in Aurora. He surrendered after a two-day standoff.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 2-year old boy who went missing over the weekend is being investigated as an 'accidental drowning.' The sheriff's office received a call around 5:41 p.m. from an older sibling saying that Nain Dominguez had gone missing in the area of Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road Saturday.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
