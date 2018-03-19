Denver Police searching for escaped inmate following shooting

Two people believed to be connected to an escaped inmate are hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in northeast Denver.



Police spokesman John White says officers trying to find 23-year-old Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez were led to a home in the Denver suburb of Aurora on Monday night. Two people fled in an SUV, and shots were fired following a high-speed chase.



White did not detail the circumstances of the shooting or release the conditions or names of the suspects. Venzor-Gonzalez, who escaped earlier in the day while being taken to a Denver hospital, remains at large.



It's not clear if he was wearing handcuffs or other restraints when he escaped.



Authorities have said Venzor-Gonzalez was injured in November during a shootout with police, who tracked him to a home in Aurora. He surrendered after a two-day standoff.

