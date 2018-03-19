U.S. Forest Service performing prescribed burns in Chaffee County

The U.S. Forest Service announced it will be conducting prescribed burns about five miles east of Buena Vista starting Tuesday.
The project involved burning about 400 acres near McGee Gulch, near County Road 305 and Forest Road 376. There could be temporary road closures in the area for firefighter safety.
The project is aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the area and to improve the overall health of the forest. The smoke could affect air quality in the area, and weather will determine whether ignition should happen on certain days.
Firefighters will be nearby to contain the burns, if needed.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 2-year old boy who went missing over the weekend is being investigated as an 'accidental drowning.' The sheriff's office received a call around 5:41 p.m. from an older sibling saying that Nain Dominguez had gone missing in the area of Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road Saturday.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
