U.S. Forest Service performing prescribed burns in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY -

The U.S. Forest Service announced it will be conducting prescribed burns about five miles east of Buena Vista starting Tuesday.

The project involved burning about 400 acres near McGee Gulch, near County Road 305 and Forest Road 376. There could be temporary road closures in the area for firefighter safety.
 

The project is aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the area and to improve the overall health of the forest. The smoke could affect air quality in the area, and weather will determine whether ignition should happen on certain days.

Firefighters will be nearby to contain the burns, if needed.

