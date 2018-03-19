Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

Sony reached a settlement as part of a class action lawsuit over a software update the company performed on "fat" PS3s in 2010. The update disabled the "other OS" ability of the PS3, which allowed it to run Linux and other operating systems. Sony claims it did this to fix security issues, and decided to disable its ability to run another operating system.

Users then sued Sony and recently reached a settlement, allowing owners of Playstation 3 consoles bought between Nov. 1, 2006 to April 1, 2010 to receive "up to $65"

In order to get your money, you must file a claim and provide your Playstation's serial number, or PlayStation Network Online ID, or the email address you used to create a PlayStation account.

Those who file a claim also must attest they used another operating system on their console, were aware of the other OS function, or believe they "lost value or desired functionality" due to the software update.

You must submit your claim by April 15, 2018.