Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.
Sony reached a settlement as part of a class action lawsuit over a software update the company performed on "fat" PS3s in 2010. The update disabled the "other OS" ability of the PS3, which allowed it to run Linux and other operating systems. Sony claims it did this to fix security issues, and decided to disable its ability to run another operating system.
Users then sued Sony and recently reached a settlement, allowing owners of Playstation 3 consoles bought between Nov. 1, 2006 to April 1, 2010 to receive "up to $65"
In order to get your money, you must file a claim and provide your Playstation's serial number, or PlayStation Network Online ID, or the email address you used to create a PlayStation account.
Those who file a claim also must attest they used another operating system on their console, were aware of the other OS function, or believe they "lost value or desired functionality" due to the software update.
You must submit your claim by April 15, 2018.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 2-year old boy who went missing over the weekend is being investigated as an 'accidental drowning.' The sheriff's office received a call around 5:41 p.m. from an older sibling saying that Nain Dominguez had gone missing in the area of Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road Saturday.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
