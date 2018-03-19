Smoke warning for residents within half mile of tire fire burning

The El Paso County Office of Emergency Management has issued a smoke warning to residents within a half mile of a tire fire burning following the Carson Midway Fire.
Due to changing weather conditions, people living within a half mile radius of the tire fire should consider leaving the area if they experience any health effects.
Although crews say the Carson Midway Fire is 100 percent contained as of Sunday, hundreds of old tires, rocks and dirt continue to burn.
Officials said the chemicals in the smoke can be hazardous to people, so some were not allowed back home with the rest of evacuees Saturday. Officials also say each old tire can typically contain the equivalent of three to four quarts of motor oil.
If nearby residents experience nose or throat irritation or have an underlying cardiovascular condition, they are asked to consider leaving the area, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
County officials are working with experts from the Environmental Protection Agency to minimize the environmental impacts while they work to extinguish the remaining tire pile.
The sheriff's office says there will also be no classes Tuesday at Prairie Heights Elementary School, to allow inspection of the building.
For more information on Public Health and returning safely to your home following a fire, click HERE.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 2-year old boy who went missing over the weekend is being investigated as an 'accidental drowning.' The sheriff's office received a call around 5:41 p.m. from an older sibling saying that Nain Dominguez had gone missing in the area of Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road Saturday.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
