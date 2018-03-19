Smoke warning for residents within half mile of tire fire burning

The El Paso County Office of Emergency Management has issued a smoke warning to residents within a half mile of a tire fire burning following the Carson Midway Fire.

Due to changing weather conditions, people living within a half mile radius of the tire fire should consider leaving the area if they experience any health effects.

Although crews say the Carson Midway Fire is 100 percent contained as of Sunday, hundreds of old tires, rocks and dirt continue to burn.

Officials said the chemicals in the smoke can be hazardous to people, so some were not allowed back home with the rest of evacuees Saturday. Officials also say each old tire can typically contain the equivalent of three to four quarts of motor oil.

If nearby residents experience nose or throat irritation or have an underlying cardiovascular condition, they are asked to consider leaving the area, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

County officials are working with experts from the Environmental Protection Agency to minimize the environmental impacts while they work to extinguish the remaining tire pile.

The sheriff's office says there will also be no classes Tuesday at Prairie Heights Elementary School, to allow inspection of the building.

For more information on Public Health and returning safely to your home following a fire, click HERE.