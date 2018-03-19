Calls grow to limit military training on high fire danger days

Living up the hill from Fort Carson in the Broadmoor Bluff, Gina Doherty stood on her deck watched the fire spread on Friday and worried.

"It'd go from light smoke to dark smoke to moving quickly all day long. It was pretty scary," Doherty said.

She worried about her brother who lives near Midway and was evacuated, and she worried about what could happen if a fire ever spread her direction. El Paso County is under Stage One fire restrictions which prohibit outdoor burning.

Living in a neighborhood where fire mitigation is a personal obligation, Doherty can't understand why the Army can't just wait until the bad weather blows through before continuing their training.

"We had heard Fort Carson doing a lot of bombing that previous night, I don't know what time it stopped, especially after Mike Daniels had just got done telling us we were going to be in another red-flag warning day."

Garrison Commander Colonel Ron Fitch told reporters on Friday that they must conduct nearly continuous training because of the high number of deployments that are expected this year.

"This is a heavy deployment year for Fort Carson," Col. Fitch said. "We just recently sent a brigade to Afghanistan, in about another four weeks we're going to send another brigade to Afghanistan, and then we're also preparing for future deployments that we don't have orders yet for but we do expect that they're going to be coming by summer."

He acknowledged that part of the fire that burned more than 3,200 acres and destroyed two homes started on the Mountain Post property. Responding to a reporter question about whether tanks were part of the training, Col. Fitch said it was limited to infantry units and air support.

"Some combined training between some aviation assets and some infantry and at some point we had a fire start in the vicinity of that range."

Randi Hitchcock's parents have lived in Midway for more than 30 years. She started an online petition with the website Change.org calling on the Army to stop conducting live fire training exercises when red flag fire conditions exist.

"We all understand training is necessary but we ask them to consider options to help prevent future fires," Hitchcock wrote in her petition. By Monday evening, nearly 1,700 people had signed the digital document.

Congressman Doug Lamborn said in a statement that he believes leadership at Fort Carson can coordinate with the community to make adjustments to mitigate fire risks.

"I am in communication with Ft. Carson leadership, and I stand ready to do whatever I can to assist our local leaders and military leadership in acquiring any additional resources or authorities they may need to prevent these wildfires while ensuring our troops are thoroughly prepared for the rigors of combat training," Lamborn wrote.

El Paso County has also set up a hotline to help people affected by the fire. They are asked to call 719-575-8888 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. for help with claims for injury, personal loss, or property destruction, as well as arranging help with debris cleanup, and to get health information.

Those who have suffered a personal loss or property destruction will be connected with a Claims specialist at the Fort Carson Legal Assistance Office.

Midway Ranch residents who live in Pueblo County may also contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 with concerns or needs during recovery. Questions about food safety and precautions for re-entry and clean up can also be directed to the Pueblo City-County Health Department at (719) 583-4307.