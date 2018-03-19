Family of 2-year-old accidental drowning victim speaks to News 5

The family of 2-year-old Nain Dominguez said they're heartbroken following his death, which is being investigated as an accidental death by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
"We're going to miss him obviously. This baby's always going to be in our hearts." said Christy Dominguez, who was translating for Nain Dominguez's father.
The family said Nain was with three of his siblings when he went missing while playing with them at Stratmoor Valley Park on Saturday.
"They were playing at the park and they believed the baby wandered off by himself while the girls were playing in the park." Dominguez said.
Janet Dominguez, 13, said she looked for her brother for about a half hour before calling their parents. Eventually, an Amber Alert was issued, and canceled after investigators determined the incident was likely not an abduction.
On Sunday morning, Nain's parents found him floating in Fountain Creek with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
"They all rushed, the whole family rushed to the creek and that's where him and his wife found the baby in the spot where his shoes were at they found him and he was just floating."
Nain's family will hold a vigil and a funeral for him, but details have not yet been announced.
For Nain's father, he said he's devastated and upset.
"He asks for all parents to take care of your little ones. Love them, take care of them," Dominguez said.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 2-year old boy who went missing over the weekend is being investigated as an 'accidental drowning.' The sheriff's office received a call around 5:41 p.m. from an older sibling saying that Nain Dominguez had gone missing in the area of Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road Saturday.
