Athlete of the Week: Garrett Ziegler Lewis-Palmer lacrosse

Spend just a few minutes with Garrett Ziegler and you'll soon learn that he's got a love for lacrosse.

"I love just the way lacrosse is, it's a mix of so many sports it's physical, just overall a great sport," said the Lewis-Palmer senior.

11 goals through just three games, Ziegler is making his presence felt on the state leaderboards. But if you ask him how he's done it, he'll tell you it's hard to pinpoint. 

"I don't really know, I just try to make stuff happen. I like to dodge and if someone slides, they'll get the goal and if they don't slide I'm going to take the shot and I try to make things happen everytime I get the ball," said Ziegler. 

No doubt he's had success in the early goings of 2018 but much of that started in the summer, fall and winter of 2017.

"I'm a lot stronger both ways, so I can go both ways now. I've been practicing keeping my head up while dodging so I can be able to see the whole field and everything," said Ziegler. 

Using his skills to propel the Rangers forward and hopefully, get into the win column a bit more often.

"Hopefully we can get back on track, we've been working hard, going on team runs. We're a little small in numbers, coaching up some young kids and getting them ready for the season. So, I'm hoping for the best," said Ziegler.

Lewis-Palmer's next test comes on the road against Castle View later on this afternoon.

  Athlete of the Week Nomination Form

