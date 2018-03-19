Athlete of the Week: Garrett Ziegler Lewis-Palmer lacrosse

Thank you for your submission. You will not receive a confirmation email. Winners will be announced on KOAA News 5 during sports on Tuesdays at 5p.m. No phone calls please.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.
The family of a 2-year-old Nain Dominguez said they're devastated following his death, which is being investigated as an accidental death by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
