Florissant ministry leader to get evidentiary hearing ahead of trial

Torin and Rena Smith, along with their attorney walk into the Park County Courthouse Monday afternoon Torin and Rena Smith, along with their attorney walk into the Park County Courthouse Monday afternoon
PARK COUNTY -

The Florissant ministry leader, accused of sexually assaulting multiple children from 2008-2013, appeared in front of a Park County judge for an arraignment Monday afternoon. 

Torin Smith's attorney asked the judge to add an evidentiary hearing ahead of the trial. 

Smith's attorney telling the judge he believes several allegations made against Smith aren't true, 'my client denies these allegations,' Attorney Shimon Kohn said in the courtroom Monday afternoon. 

'It would be important to have information on why these allegations were made,' Kohn went on to say. 

When News 5 asked the attorney what allegations were false, Kohn did not want to comment. 

Smith faces several sexual assault on a minor charges, the victims are believed to have been members of Smith's homeschool ministry. 

Smith was a member of Praise Mountain Ministries. 

Smith's wife, Rena Smith is also faces charges of accessory to a crime, intimidating and tampering with a witness. 

About a dozen community members showed up to the hearing, saying they wanted to support the victims. 

One woman yelling to the Smith's in the court house parking lot, saying 'Liars! You both are liars!'

Dave Williams, a member of the Lake George community spoke to the media saying 'we as bible believing Christians, will not tolerate sexual misconduct within any of our organizations or churches. '

'It's one of the worst things that anyone can do, is manipulate children,' said Williams. 

The judge ultimately granted the evidentiary hearing, which will take place on April 16th, at that same hearing the judge will discuss Mr. Smith's bond as well. 

Both Torin and Rena Smith will go to trial in May, they are out of jail on bond. 

