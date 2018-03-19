A new look for modern day "low income" housing

In a city experiencing an affordable housing shortage, having a place to call your own is a big deal to tenants of Greccio Housing properties.

The non-profit has 500 units for low-income residents across Colorado Springs.

"It gives a whole new meaning to the word 'home,'" said Norman Gibson, who was once homeless.

He says his home was actually a lifesaver.

"I have problems with my heart and other health issues. I don't think--living on the streets--I'd still be here today," he told News5.

Gibson lives on the one Greccio Housing property that's almost exclusively a project-based, Section 8 property.

"That means the residents that live here qualify due to having the highest need and lowest amount of resources. A lot of them have severe disabilities," explained Lee Patke, Executive Director of Greccio Housing.

It's one of the oldest of their 23 buildings.

Patke took News5 out to another, newer affordable housing building off of Bentley Pointe--explaining that is what modern day low-income housing looks like.

"The people that live here may be office workers, entry level in whatever field they're working together, or maybe working two or three jobs in the service industry to make ends meet because they have not gotten that break yet," he said.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the area median income--for one person in Colorado Springs--is about $52,000.

So, those making under about $41,000 a year would qualify for low income housing.

And a family of four, making under roughly $60,000 a year, would also be considered "low-income."

There's a bit of a sliding scale, based on what percentage of the AMI someone makes.

But in general, about 1/3 of their monthly paycheck--before taxes--goes toward rent.

"It's more and more of our society that don't have incomes that have raised that the rate market values have and the rate that rentals have increased," Patke explained.

Greccio housing has plans to develop new properties and expand on existing ones.

Tenants, like Gibson, hope the community will be open to the idea.

"I've seen it and I've lived it. Anybody that wants that opportunity--yes. It would be nice to have it there for them."

If you have questions or concerns about future developments, you can contact Greccio Housing at 719-475-1422 or click here.