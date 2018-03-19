Former CDOT auditor pleads guilty to identity theft, forgery charges

Quantcast

DENVER (AP) -

Former Colorado Department of Transportation audit director Chris Wedor has pleaded guilty to identity theft and forgery but is not expected to serve time behind bars.
  
KCNC-TV reports that Wedor pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to one count of felony identity theft and one misdemeanor count of forgery.
  
Wedor was fired in December 2016 after the department found irregularities in expenditures connected to the use of state credit cards. He was originally charged with 17 felonies for accusations that he spent about $29,000 of state money on personal expenses.
  
Prosecutor Joseph Morales says the district attorney's office agreed to allow Wedor to serve two years unsupervised probation on the forgery count and a two-year deferred judgment on the felony charge.
  
Wedor will repay the department about $34,000.

  Missing 2-year old boy from El Paso County has died

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday. 

  Sheriff's office investigating death of 2-year old as accidental drowning

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 2-year old boy who went missing over the weekend is being investigated as an 'accidental drowning.' The sheriff's office received a call around 5:41 p.m. from an older sibling saying that Nain Dominguez had gone missing in the area of Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road Saturday. 

  Monday Weather Closures and Delays

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

Can't find something?