Cody Latimer signs with New York Giants

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -

The New York Giants have re-signed defensive end Kerry Wynn and added three other free agents, including a wide receiver who has returned kickoffs.
  
The Giants announced the moves Monday with the newcomers being receiver Cody Latimer, defensive end Josh Mauro and cornerback B.W. Webb.
  
Wynn has played in 49 regular-season games with 10 starts since making the team as a free agent out of Richmond in 2014. He has 91 tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Last season, he played in 15 games with three starts.
  
Latimer played his first four seasons for the Denver Broncos, appearing in 45 regular-season games with three starts. He had 35 receptions for 445 yards and three touchdowns. Latimer also averaged 24.4 yards on 18 kickoff returns. He finished with a career-high 19 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.
  
Mauro is being reunited with defensive coordinator James Bettcher. He played his four seasons for the Arizona Cardinals, the past three under Bettcher.
  
Undrafted coming out of Stanford, Mauro played in 47 games with 26 starts for the Cardinals. He had 92 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He started seven of the 13 games last season.
  
Webb did not play in a regular-season game last season. He was on the Cleveland Browns' roster for one game in December but was inactive.
  
A fourth-round draft pick out of William & Mary in 2013, Webb had played with Dallas, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and New Orleans.
 

