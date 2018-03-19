Quantcast

County sets up emergency phone line for people affected by Carson Midway fire

EL PASO COUNTY -

The El Paso County Office of Emergency Management set up a non-emergency phone line to help those impacted by the Carson Midway fire.

The number should be called from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to file claims for injury, personal loss, property destruction, help with debris clean up, health information and additional questions.

That number is: 719-575-8888.

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday. 

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 2-year old boy who went missing over the weekend is being investigated as an 'accidental drowning.' The sheriff's office received a call around 5:41 p.m. from an older sibling saying that Nain Dominguez had gone missing in the area of Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road Saturday. 

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

