Sheriff's Office encourages signing up for emergency notifications after wildfire

PUEBLO COUNTY -

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office complimented the efforts of first responders and offered appreciation for the people in the evacuation zone of the Carson Midway fire last Friday.

Deputies said the fire burned about 3,200 acres total, including 600 acres in Pueblo County. Only one structure burned in Pueblo County, an uninhabited mobile home. About 100 people living in Pueblo County were asked to evacuate.

Following the quick-moving fire, deputies asked Pueblo County residents to sign up for emergency notifications straight to their mobile phones, which can help keep you notified in the event of an emergency.

CLICK HERE to register.

For other tips to keep you and your family safe during natural disasters, check out the Take 5 to Prepare page on KOAA.com.

  Missing 2-year old boy from El Paso County has died

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday. 

  Sheriff's office investigating death of 2-year old as accidental drowning

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 2-year old boy who went missing over the weekend is being investigated as an 'accidental drowning.' The sheriff's office received a call around 5:41 p.m. from an older sibling saying that Nain Dominguez had gone missing in the area of Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road Saturday. 

  Monday Weather Closures and Delays

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

