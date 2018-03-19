Sheriff's Office encourages signing up for emergency notifications after wildfire

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office complimented the efforts of first responders and offered appreciation for the people in the evacuation zone of the Carson Midway fire last Friday.

Deputies said the fire burned about 3,200 acres total, including 600 acres in Pueblo County. Only one structure burned in Pueblo County, an uninhabited mobile home. About 100 people living in Pueblo County were asked to evacuate.

Following the quick-moving fire, deputies asked Pueblo County residents to sign up for emergency notifications straight to their mobile phones, which can help keep you notified in the event of an emergency.

