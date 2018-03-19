Trump threatens death penalty for drug dealers

Quantcast

(NBC News) President Trump has outlined details of his plan to combat the opioid crisis.

Speaking at a campaign-style event Monday in New Hampshire, Mr. Trump touted a "get tough" approach to battle the national epidemic that kills 115 Americans every day.

His proposal includes the death penalty for high-volume traffickers, a law already on the books but never exercised.

The idea drew criticism from those on the front lines of the opioid crisis, including Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen.

"Addiction is a disease that treating it like a moral defect or a choice is ineffective and unscientific and frankly inhumane," said Dr. Wen.

The plan would also decrease demand by cutting the number of prescription painkillers by a third within three years and increase treatment options for those who are addicted.

Opioid related deaths have been rising sharply in recent years, killing more than 42,000 people in 2016.

President Trump will ask Congress for $6 billion for the initiative.

    •   
