Buccaneers sign free agents Vinny Curry, Ryan Jensen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to bolster the NFL's least productive pass rush, signing former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry in free agency.



The Bucs also announced the signing Monday of free agent center Ryan Jensen, who spent the first five years of his pro career with the Baltimore Ravens.



Curry, who received a three-year, $27 million deal, entered the league as a second-round draft pick in 2012 and played six seasons for the Eagles.



The 29-year-old started 19 games for Philadelphia last season, including the Super Bowl, and is the second member of the Eagles defensive line to sign with Tampa Bay this month.



The Bucs, who were last in the NFL with 22 sacks in 2017, signed tackle Beau Allen last week.



Curry appeared in 84 regular-season games, with 16 starts, for the Eagles. He has 22 sacks, along with 33 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles.



Jensen agreed to a four-year, $42 million contract, with $22 million guaranteed. He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2013 and became a full-time starter last season, when Baltimore ranked 11th in rushing offense and tied for the seventh-fewest sacks allowed.



The Bucs, meanwhile, announced defensive end Robert Ayers, Jr., has been waived. He signed with Tampa Bay in free agency two years ago and had 8½ sacks in 24 games.