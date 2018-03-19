Elizabeth Watts celebrates reading week at Keller Elementary

I had so much fun reading at Keller Elementary School in Colorado Springs! I got to sit in the "big red chair" and read to an adorable kindergarten class.

I had a few Dr. Seuss books to choose from, and I decided on "Hop on Pop." I hadn't read that one before, and it looked easy enough.

The book was fun, cute and silly... but of course, at the end Dr. Seuss threw in some "big" words I was not expecting. Thanks for that!

Afterward, the kids asked me some questions about working in news, including- is it hard? I said reading is such a big part of my job and I love it!

Another student asked why reporters have to stand in the cold and snow to tell weather stories. (That's something reporters often wonder as well. Haha!) I said- so that we can show you what's happening outside, when you want to stay inside!

I had such a great time! It was my first time reading at a school since moving to Colorado and was so excited since it is something I loved doing back in Las Vegas as well.