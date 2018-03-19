Elizabeth Watts celebrates reading week at Keller Elementary

I had so much fun reading at Keller Elementary School in Colorado Springs! I got to sit in the "big red chair" and read to an adorable kindergarten class.
I had a few Dr. Seuss books to choose from, and I decided on "Hop on Pop." I hadn't read that one before, and it looked easy enough.
The book was fun, cute and silly... but of course, at the end Dr. Seuss threw in some "big" words I was not expecting. Thanks for that!
Afterward, the kids asked me some questions about working in news, including- is it hard? I said reading is such a big part of my job and I love it!
Another student asked why reporters have to stand in the cold and snow to tell weather stories. (That's something reporters often wonder as well. Haha!) I said- so that we can show you what's happening outside, when you want to stay inside!
I had such a great time! It was my first time reading at a school since moving to Colorado and was so excited since it is something I loved doing back in Las Vegas as well.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 2-year old boy who went missing over the weekend is being investigated as an 'accidental drowning.' The sheriff's office received a call around 5:41 p.m. from an older sibling saying that Nain Dominguez had gone missing in the area of Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road Saturday.
