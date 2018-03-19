Quantcast

The Sweet 16 is set

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
The Sweet 16 is set following a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.
  
Fifth-seeded West Virginia rounded out the field with a 94-71 rout of Marshall in an East Region game San Diego Sunday night. The Mountaineers will play top-seeded Villanova in the East semifinals, with second-seeded Purdue and third-seeded Texas Tech meeting in the other game.
  
In the Midwest, No. 1 seed Kansas will face No. 5 seed Clemson, while No. 2 seed Duke will take on No. 11 seed Syracuse. The Orange beat third-seeded Michigan State in Detroit to advance.
  
In the West Region, the highest-remaining seed is Michigan. The third-seeded Wolverines will face seventh-seeded Texas A&M in one semifinal, with fourth-seeded Gonzaga facing ninth-seeded Florida State in the other game.
  
The bracket is an even bigger mess in the South. Fifth-seeded Kentucky will face ninth-seeded Kansas State in the Sweet 16, while seventh-seeded Nevada will take on 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago.

  Missing 2-year old boy from El Paso County has died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday. 

  Monday Weather Closures and Delays

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:52 AM EDT
    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

  Two-car crash results in one fatality on Colorado 115

    Monday, March 19 2018 12:39 AM EDT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.  

