The Sweet 16 is set following a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.



Fifth-seeded West Virginia rounded out the field with a 94-71 rout of Marshall in an East Region game San Diego Sunday night. The Mountaineers will play top-seeded Villanova in the East semifinals, with second-seeded Purdue and third-seeded Texas Tech meeting in the other game.



In the Midwest, No. 1 seed Kansas will face No. 5 seed Clemson, while No. 2 seed Duke will take on No. 11 seed Syracuse. The Orange beat third-seeded Michigan State in Detroit to advance.



In the West Region, the highest-remaining seed is Michigan. The third-seeded Wolverines will face seventh-seeded Texas A&M in one semifinal, with fourth-seeded Gonzaga facing ninth-seeded Florida State in the other game.



The bracket is an even bigger mess in the South. Fifth-seeded Kentucky will face ninth-seeded Kansas State in the Sweet 16, while seventh-seeded Nevada will take on 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago.