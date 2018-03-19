Monday Evening Forecast: Very Isolated Showers Early

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated showers this evening mainly west of I-25 but a shower or two could push east. Any accumulations will be under 1". Skies work on clearing after midnight with lows in the 10's and 20's. A few clouds for Tuesday with calmer winds and slightly warmer temperatures. We should be able to make it into the 50's for most locations.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 21, High - 52. Isolated showers this evening with minimal accumulations. Dry and slightly warmer tomorrow.

PUEBLO: Low - 22, High - 58. Mainly dry this evening with clearing overnight. Calmer and a few degrees warmer Tuesday.

CANON CITY: Low - 24, High - 57. Very isolated shower chance early. Dry and slightly warmer tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 15, High - 43. Isolated showers early with minimal accumulations. Dry for Tuesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 10's, High - 40's. Clearing and cold tonight. Dry and a few degrees warmer tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low - 20's, High - 50's. Dry with decreasing winds tonight. Calmer and slightly warmer Tuesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20's, High - 50's. Mainly dry tonight. Few clouds and slightly warmer tomorrow.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Dry for the rest of the week as temperatures rebound. We'll have some cloud cover each day, but no moisture to speak of. We'll warm again very quickly with highs in the 60's and 70's Wednesday through Saturday. Friday should be our warmest day with temperatures well into the 70's. Winds will increase Thursday and stay on the breezy to windy side through the weekend. Fire danger will likely remain high and Red Flag Warnings will be possible yet again as winds increase.