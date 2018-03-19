20-year old facing sexual exploitation of a child charges

A 20-year old man has been arrested and is facing sexual exploitation of a child charges in Colorado Springs.

Police said 20-year old Brandon James Slusher was arrested Friday night on a warrant by the Colorado Springs Police Department's Crimes Against Children's Unit.

The FBI received information that identified Slusher as a suspect in downloading sexually exploitative material, according to CSPD. Police executed a search warrant at his home in the 5400 block of N Nevada Ave.

Police said several electronic items were taken where sexually exploitative material of children was found.