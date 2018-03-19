Sheriff's office investigating death of 2-year old as accidental drowning

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 2-year old boy who went missing over the weekend is being investigated as an 'accidental drowning.'

The sheriff's office received a call around 5:41 p.m. from an older sibling saying that Nain Dominguez had gone missing in the area of Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road Saturday.

An Amber Alert was issued later in the night with a vehicle of interest, a white panel van with no back windows. Investigators searched throughout the night, and once they determined the vehicle was no longer of interest the Amber Alert was cancelled.

The sheriff's office said the child was found in life threatening condition around 7:18 a.m. Sunday morning. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

News 5 spoke with a neighbor Sunday who said Nain was a sweet boy and is so sorry for the family's loss.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as an accidental drowning. Certain details regarding the case are not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.