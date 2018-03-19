Watchdog blasts Denver sheriff's response to inmate's death

Denver's independent police monitor says in a blistering report that law enforcement mishandled an investigation into the 2015 death of a man at the city's jail.
The report released Monday by Denver's Independent Monitor recommends putting a civilian in charge of the Internal Affairs Bureau of the sheriff's department.
The report focuses on the department's response to the death of 50-year-old Michael Marshall.
He was restrained in a prone position for several minutes by deputies after becoming aggressive with another inmate.
He choked on his own vomit, lost consciousness and died later at a hospital.
The report follows a $4.6 million settlement with the man's family, which also requires changes at the jail.
A sheriff's department official responding to the report says cases are investigated "impartially and without bias."
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
Fire personnel working the Carson Midway Fire discovered a large marijuana operation Saturday. The pot was found in the 7900 block of Alaya Way Saturday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was executed after discovering the illegal plants.
Fire personnel working the Carson Midway Fire discovered a large marijuana operation Saturday. The pot was found in the 7900 block of Alaya Way Saturday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was executed after discovering the illegal plants.