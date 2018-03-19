Watchdog blasts Denver sheriff's response to inmate's death

Denver's independent police monitor says in a blistering report that law enforcement mishandled an investigation into the 2015 death of a man at the city's jail.



The report released Monday by Denver's Independent Monitor recommends putting a civilian in charge of the Internal Affairs Bureau of the sheriff's department.



The report focuses on the department's response to the death of 50-year-old Michael Marshall.



He was restrained in a prone position for several minutes by deputies after becoming aggressive with another inmate.



He choked on his own vomit, lost consciousness and died later at a hospital.



The report follows a $4.6 million settlement with the man's family, which also requires changes at the jail.



A sheriff's department official responding to the report says cases are investigated "impartially and without bias."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)