Watchdog blasts Denver sheriff's response to inmate's death

DENVER (AP) -

Denver's independent police monitor says in a blistering report that law enforcement mishandled an investigation into the 2015 death of a man at the city's jail.
  
The report released Monday by Denver's Independent Monitor recommends putting a civilian in charge of the Internal Affairs Bureau of the sheriff's department.
  
The report focuses on the department's response to the death of 50-year-old Michael Marshall.
  
He was restrained in a prone position for several minutes by deputies after becoming aggressive with another inmate.
  
He choked on his own vomit, lost consciousness and died later at a hospital.
  
The report follows a $4.6 million settlement with the man's family, which also requires changes at the jail.
  
A sheriff's department official responding to the report says cases are investigated "impartially and without bias."

