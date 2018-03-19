Lost In Transit: Puppies home after flight mix-up

A pair of puppies are finally home with new families in Idaho after a frustrating weekend of cross-country flights.
The puppies' breeder in Virginia put them on a Delta Airlines flight en route to Boise on Saturday. From there, the dogs found themselves cris-crossing the country.
Josh Schlaich says it all started with a phone call on Saturday from a "No-Caller-ID" number. The person on the other end claimed to be a Delta Airlines employee.
"They said 'Hey, just wanted to let you know the dog's flight has been delayed and the dog is going to stay the night here.'," Schlaich said. "They said, 'Here's the number of a person who's going to take care of it, his name is Chris. You need to call them if you want anymore information, thanks, bye.'"
The numbers he was given to contact "Chris" were out of service. Schlaich says he called Delta several times only to get hung up on.
"It's a culmination of uncaring customer service and bad logistics," Schlaich said.
He later found out his puppy was being kept at a boarding site.
"We finally got the information," Schlaich said. "They kind of vaguely said 'Well it will go out on a flight tomorrow, should be there somewhere around one or two tomorrow afternoon', which was today."
When they showed up at the Delta cargo area of the Boise Airport Sunday afternoon, they were given the wrong dog.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2u23iuY
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
Fire personnel working the Carson Midway Fire discovered a large marijuana operation Saturday. The pot was found in the 7900 block of Alaya Way Saturday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was executed after discovering the illegal plants.
Fire personnel working the Carson Midway Fire discovered a large marijuana operation Saturday. The pot was found in the 7900 block of Alaya Way Saturday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was executed after discovering the illegal plants.