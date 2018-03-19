Quantcast

Carson Midway fire mostly out

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the Carson Midway Fire is mainly out, except for tires and trash piles actively burning and smoking in the 20800 block of Prairie Fire Point. 

All fire personnel from El Paso County, Pueblo County and Fort Carson have left the fire.  Fire personnel from Hanover Fire Department will continue to provide roving patrol of the fire area to monitor the tires and trash piles until they completely burn out.

The homes near the 20800 block of Prairie Fire Point continue to remain evacuated until it is safe to re-enter the area. For those who can't return home, please feel free to contact the Red Cross for services or assistance at (800)-417-0495.

For residents that have returned home,  El Paso County Public Health is providing aid with fire clean up and re-entry guidelines.  Please visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org for more information.

