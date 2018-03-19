Two arrested after shots fired on the Westside

Two men are behind bars facing a plethora of charges after a family disturbance on the Westside Sunday afternoon. Police surrounded a home near Spruce and Willamette and managed to get everyone out of the home, but an elderly woman. She was found to be uninjured and did not require any assistance.

An investigation revealed that shots were fired at a person living nearby, who was also involved in the fight. No one involved was injured and 62-year old Gordon Moss, was arrested on the charges of Attempted Murder, Menacing, Possession of a Firearm by a Previous Offender, and Defacing a Firearm. Also taken into custody and transported to the Criminal Justice Center was 64-year old Randall Moss, on the charges of Attempted Murder and Menacing.