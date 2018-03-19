Two arrested after shots fired on the Westside

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
Fire personnel working the Carson Midway Fire discovered a large marijuana operation Saturday. The pot was found in the 7900 block of Alaya Way Saturday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was executed after discovering the illegal plants.
