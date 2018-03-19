Colorado Springs firefighters rescue eight kits

Cuteness overload!!!

Firefighters here in Colorado Springs thought they were saving eight tiny little puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes.



Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.



The animals were then turned over to The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, where a vet determined they were not dogs but foxes.



The "kits" will be returned to where they were found in hopes their mother will return. If not, they'll be taken to a rehabilitation facility.