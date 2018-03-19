Air Force Academy launching outside review after suspensions

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
A storm moving up into Canada is dragging a cold front through the region this evening, shutting off the Spring-like weather we've been enjoying. Some ares, south of El Paso County, will likely get a few sprinkles changing to flurries tonight, but a gusty cold wind tonight through tomorrow. Other areas, like the Springs, will get a few rainshowers, changing to wet snow showers...
A storm moving up into Canada is dragging a cold front through the region this evening, shutting off the Spring-like weather we've been enjoying. Some ares, south of El Paso County, will likely get a few sprinkles changing to flurries tonight, but a gusty cold wind tonight through tomorrow. Other areas, like the Springs, will get a few rainshowers, changing to wet snow showers...