Air Force Academy launching outside review after suspensions

The Air Force Academy's athletic director says the school will hire an outside firm to review its sports teams and practices after recent suspensions and investigations into its swimming and lacrosse programs.

Last month, academy officials said they suspended 11 members of the men's swimming team. In October, the academy suspended more than a dozen men's lacrosse coaches and players in a separate misconduct investigation.



School officials have not released details of the investigations or said when they will be complete.



