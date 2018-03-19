Monday Morning Weather: Cool And Windy Today

Today's Forecast:

Overnight snow left slick spots through northern El Paso county but also west into the mountains for a few areas like Woodland Park. We will likely keep seeing a few flurries through the morning but the majority of the lower elevations will stay dry through the day today. Temperatures will be cooler than we saw over the weekend with highs in the mid 40s over Colorado Springs and lower 50s for Pueblo. The winds will stay out of the north between 10 to 25 mph, so even though we have no fire advisories we'll stay fire conscious. Spotty rain and snow showers may return to the Front Range late today and early tonight but any accumulation would be small to non existent.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, dry, windy and cool. Isolated early evening shower possible, but mainly dry, cold and calm.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, windy and cool. Isolated shower tonight, majority of the night will stay dry, cold and calm.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Isolated rain/snow showers, cold and calm.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy and cold. Late day/early evening spotty snow showers, minimal to no accumulation.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, flurries and cold today. Early evening spotty snow shower and cold, minimal to no accumulation.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, cool and windy. Staying fairly cloudy and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, cool and windy. Staying fairly cloudy and cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

No good solid low elevation rain or snow chances coming this week, just a steady and gorgeous warm up into the end of the week. The next chance for mountain snow will be on Friday, so if you want to ski this coming weekend you it looks like there might be some good powder!