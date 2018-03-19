Monday Morning Weather: Cool And Windy Today

Today's Forecast:
Overnight snow left slick spots through northern El Paso county but also west into the mountains for a few areas like Woodland Park. We will likely keep seeing a few flurries through the morning but the majority of the lower elevations will stay dry through the day today. Temperatures will be cooler than we saw over the weekend with highs in the mid 40s over Colorado Springs and lower 50s for Pueblo. The winds will stay out of the north between 10 to 25 mph, so even though we have no fire advisories we'll stay fire conscious. Spotty rain and snow showers may return to the Front Range late today and early tonight but any accumulation would be small to non existent.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, dry, windy and cool. Isolated early evening shower possible, but mainly dry, cold and calm.
PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, windy and cool. Isolated shower tonight, majority of the night will stay dry, cold and calm.
CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Isolated rain/snow showers, cold and calm.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy and cold. Late day/early evening spotty snow showers, minimal to no accumulation.
TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, flurries and cold today. Early evening spotty snow shower and cold, minimal to no accumulation.
PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, cool and windy. Staying fairly cloudy and cold tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy, cool and windy. Staying fairly cloudy and cold tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
No good solid low elevation rain or snow chances coming this week, just a steady and gorgeous warm up into the end of the week. The next chance for mountain snow will be on Friday, so if you want to ski this coming weekend you it looks like there might be some good powder!
RELATED LINKS:
|Drive the Doppler
|Colorado Temperatures
|7-Day Forecast
|National Temperatures
|Weather Cameras
|Wind Chills
|Traffic
|Wind Speeds
|Closings and Delays
|Photos
|Take 5 to Prepare
|Storm Safe
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.
A storm moving up into Canada is dragging a cold front through the region this evening, shutting off the Spring-like weather we've been enjoying. Some ares, south of El Paso County, will likely get a few sprinkles changing to flurries tonight, but a gusty cold wind tonight through tomorrow. Other areas, like the Springs, will get a few rainshowers, changing to wet snow showers...
A storm moving up into Canada is dragging a cold front through the region this evening, shutting off the Spring-like weather we've been enjoying. Some ares, south of El Paso County, will likely get a few sprinkles changing to flurries tonight, but a gusty cold wind tonight through tomorrow. Other areas, like the Springs, will get a few rainshowers, changing to wet snow showers...
Another explosion has been reported in Austin, Texas, and emergency officials were responding to early reports of two men injured. Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted Sunday night that an explosion in southwest Austin had injured two men in their 20s.
Another explosion has been reported in Austin, Texas, and emergency officials were responding to early reports of two men injured. Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted Sunday night that an explosion in southwest Austin had injured two men in their 20s.