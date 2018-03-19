Monday Weather Closures and Delays

With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

School Delays

District 49 - 2 Hours Late

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 - 2 Hours Late

Family of Christ - Child Care Open at 6AM/Part Day Classes 2hr Delay

Monument Acad. Charter Sch. - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool

