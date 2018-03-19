Two-car crash results in one fatality on Colorado 115

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash resulting in one death on Colorado 115 in El Paso County.

CSP says the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Colorado 115 near mile post 36, Sunday.

According to CSP, a Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound on Roca Roja Road approaching Colorado 115 as a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southbound. The driver of the Toyota attempted a left turn in front of the truck causing the front of the truck to crash into the driver's side of the car.

CSP said both cars were stuck together after impact, and traveled off the southeast side of the highway until the side of the Toyota hit a guardrail.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as a 73-year old man from Florence, who was pronounced dead at the scene. State patrol said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was identified as 28-year old Michael Ore of Canon City, who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. State Patrol said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The front passenger of the truck was identified as 27-year old Ashley Ore, who was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. She was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. CSP said two minor children were also in the truck but were uninjured.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash, the cause remains under investigation.

If you were a witness to this crash, please call Trooper Eric Zachareas at (719) 544-2424.