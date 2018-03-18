Sheriff's office ask for help in identifying robbery suspect

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in connection to a possible robbery Sunday.

The sheriff's office say the US Bank at a Safeway in Pueblo West was robbed Sunday.

The suspect is described as a 5,5', thin, bald with a mustache and braces on the top teeth, seen wearing a black bandana, black hat and sunglasses.

Deputies say there was no weapon seen, and no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6520.