Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asks for help in identifying suspect

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in connection to a possible robbery Sunday.
The sheriff's office says the US Bank at a Safeway in Pueblo West was robbed Sunday.
The suspect is described as a 5,5', thin, bald with a mustache and braces on the top teeth, seen wearing a black bandana, black hat and sunglasses.
Deputies say there was no weapon seen, and no injuries reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6520.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.
The family of a 2-year-old Nain Dominguez said they're devastated following his death, which is being investigated as an accidental death by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
