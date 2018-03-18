Quantcast

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asks for help in identifying susp - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asks for help in identifying suspect

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in connection to a possible robbery Sunday.

The sheriff's office says the US Bank at a Safeway in Pueblo West was robbed Sunday. 

The suspect is described as a 5,5', thin, bald with a mustache and braces on the top teeth, seen wearing a black bandana, black hat and sunglasses.

Deputies say there was no weapon seen, and no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6520. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

  • Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:50:58 GMT
    police lights.jpgpolice lights.jpg

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

  • Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:59:18 GMT

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?