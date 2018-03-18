Grass fire in Pueblo now contained

A grass fire that was burning in Pueblo is now contained.
The fire was reportedly burning near the north side Walmart on both sides of Fountain Creek. This is north of Highway 47 between Dillon Drive and Jerry Murphy Road in Pueblo.
Heavy smoke was visible in the area. The Pueblo Fire Department says multiple trucks and agencies responded.
Crews on scene said six acres burned.
According to the Pueblo Fire Public Information Officer, there are train tracks in between the fire and Walmart so no structures were threatened.
There is a large homeless population in the area so crews worked to get them out safely.
There were no reported injuries. The cause is still under investigation.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.
On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.