Grass fire in Pueblo now contained

A grass fire that was burning in Pueblo is now contained.

The fire was reportedly burning near the north side Walmart on both sides of Fountain Creek. This is north of Highway 47 between Dillon Drive and Jerry Murphy Road in Pueblo.

Heavy smoke was visible in the area. The Pueblo Fire Department says multiple trucks and agencies responded.

Crews on scene said six acres burned.

According to the Pueblo Fire Public Information Officer, there are train tracks in between the fire and Walmart so no structures were threatened.

There is a large homeless population in the area so crews worked to get them out safely.

There were no reported injuries. The cause is still under investigation.