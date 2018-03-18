Carson Midway Fire personnel discover illegal pot plants

Fire personnel working the Carson Midway Fire discovered a large marijuana operation Saturday.
The pot was found in the 7900 block of Alaya Way Saturday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was executed after discovering the illegal plants.
Metro Vice members, Narcotics and Intelligence, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Rural Enforcement Outreach Unit executed the warrant seizing over 100 illegal pot plants.
Sheriff's deputies said most of the plants were in the flowering stage ready for harvest.
The investigation is ongoing but so far no arrest have been made.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
