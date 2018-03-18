Carson Midway Fire personnel discover illegal pot plants

Fire personnel working the Carson Midway Fire discovered a large marijuana operation Saturday.

The pot was found in the 7900 block of Alaya Way Saturday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was executed after discovering the illegal plants.

Metro Vice members, Narcotics and Intelligence, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Rural Enforcement Outreach Unit executed the warrant seizing over 100 illegal pot plants.

Sheriff's deputies said most of the plants were in the flowering stage ready for harvest.

The investigation is ongoing but so far no arrest have been made.