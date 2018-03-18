Quantcast

Air Force baseball bests No. 21 UNLV 15-12

Air Force baseball (7-12, 2-4 MW) defeated #21 UNLV, 15-12, in Mountain West action Sunday afternoon at Falcon Field. The Falcons racked up a season-high 22 hits to earn its third win against a ranked opponent this season.

In a wild see-saw battle, Air Force rallied back to win the game, highlighted by a six-run sixth inning to overcome UNLV (18-3, 5-1).

Junior Nic Ready continued to swing a hot bat, going 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. His two-run shot gave the Falcons a 11-10 lead in the sixth inning. Ready batted .714 in the series (10 for 14), with three home runs.

Sophomore Ashton Easley went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Ryan Robb, Drew Wiss and Tyler Ward had three hits each. Wiss scored two runs and Ward scored two and drove in three. Tyler Zabojnik and Daniel Jones also had two hits.

Senior Joe Kincart (1-0) picked up the win with three innings in relief. Jake Gilbert tossed two scoreless innings to close out the game. Ryan Holloway went just 2.1 innings in the start. Shawn Kelley and Josh Leaser also pitched in relief.

UNLV had 16 hits on the day. Kyle Isbel went 4 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs. Nick Rodriguez also added a homer.

Blaze Bohall (1-1) took the loss, allowing the two-run homer to Ready. Rebel starter Trevor Horn pitched five innings, allowing 10 runs.

Air Force jumped out 8-0 after the first inning with nine hits. UNLV came right back with seven runs in the third. Easley’s homer made it a 9-7 Air Force lead after three.

The Rebels tied it up with two in the fourth and went ahead 10-9 with a run in the fifth.

The Falcons then rallied with six runs in the sixth. Ready’s shot over the right field fence put the Falcons up for good. Ward added a two-run double and Easley and Robb followed with RBI singles in the sixth.

UNLV scored two runs in the eighth, but Gilbert pitched a scoreless ninth to end the game and snap the Rebels seven game win streak.

"After two losses, we regrouped today and game to play," Air Force head coach Mike Kazlausky said. "We knew we had to swing the bats against this very good UNLV team and we did across the lineup today. We got some strong relief performances from our bullpen and that was the difference."

Air Force returns to action Tuesday, March 20, at Northern Colorado.

