Winter Weather Advisory North Tonight; Snow for Woodland Park & Palmer Divide...

Today's Forecast:

Red flag warning this eve until 8pm.

Winter Weather Advisory for a few slushy inches in the Palmer Divide tonight.

A storm moving up into Canada is dragging a cold front through the region this evening, shutting off the Spring-like weather we've been enjoying. Some ares, south of El Paso County, will likely get a few sprinkles changing to flurries tonight, but a gusty cold wind tonight through tomorrow. Other areas, like the Springs, will get a few rain showers, changing to wet snow showers, with very little accumulation, and realistically, only on cars and grass. North, near the Palmer Divide, early eve rainshowers will swap to snow showers, and given the wind, it will likely be unpleasant there from around 9pm-3am, along with a couple slushy inches of snow. The storm brings such a radical change to the air mass, that I suspect the instability will keep snow showers going on and off around Pike's Peak, and occasional flurries in the Springs, under mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions. Everything will calm down Monday night, and come Tuesday, first day of calendar Spring, temps begin to moderate. Come Thursday, highs will approach 70F in the Springs, and 75F in Pueblo.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 30, High - 42. A few rainshowers, changing to snow showers, ending overnight. Windy, turning colder. Monday, Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with a few flurries.

PUEBLO: Low - 35, High - 50. Mostly cloudy & windy, maybe a few sprinkles tonight. Partly sunny Monday, blustery and chilly.

CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 48. Mostly cloudy & windy, maybe a few sprinkles tonight. Partly sunny Monday, blustery and chilly.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 20, High - 34. Snow, a few inches tonight. Windy & turning colder. Several snow showers Monday, windy & cold.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20, High - 33. Snow, a few inches tonight. Windy & turning colder. Several snow showers Monday, windy & cold.

PLAINS: Low - 34, High - 52. Mostly cloudy & windy, maybe a few sprinkles tonight. Partly sunny Monday, blustery and chilly.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 30, High - 44. Mostly cloudy & windy, maybe a few sprinkles tonight. Partly sunny Monday, blustery and chilly.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: There may be icy spots near the Palmer Divide region Monday morning, and there will be in Woodland Park through out the day, but otherwise...no further storms this upcoming week.