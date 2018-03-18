South Korean diplomat says Kim has 'given his word' on nukes

South Korea's foreign minister says North Korea's leader has "given his word" he's committed to denuclearization, a prime condition for a potential summit with President Donald Trump in May.
Trump has agreed to what would be historic talks after South Korean officials relayed that Kim Jong Un was committed to ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons and was willing to halt nuclear and missile tests.
North Korea hasn't publicly confirmed the summit plans, and a meeting place isn't known.
South Korea's Kang Kyung-wha says Seoul has asked the North "to indicate in clear terms the commitment to denuclearization" and she says Kim's "conveyed that commitment."
She tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that "he's given his word" and it's "the first time that the words came directly" from the North's leader.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
