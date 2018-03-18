Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016

Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they decided to have him forcibly committed more than a year before the shootings.
But the recommendation was never acted upon.
Documents in the criminal case against Nikolas Cruz show the school officials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a sheriff's deputy recommended in September 2016 that Cruz be involuntarily committed for mental evaluation under Florida's Baker Act for at least three days.
A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Cruz to obtain a gun legally.
Authorities say Cruz used a legally obtained assault rifle to kill 17 people at the school.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has now reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
