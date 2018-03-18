Carson Midway fire now 100 percent contained

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that the Carson Midway fire is now 100 percent contained except for a wall of burning tires.

The tires are burning in the 20800 block of Prairie Fire Point. The Sheriff's Office said the El Paso County OEM Hazardous Material Team is actively fighting the tire fire.

Personnel from El Paso County, Pueblo County, and Ft. Carson will continue to monitor and attack hot spots today in the fire zone. The El Paso County Deputy Fire Warden is now overseeing operations.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a few homes remain evacuated near the tire fire on Prairie Fire Point. For those that have returned home, the El Paso County Public Health Department is available to provide aid with fire clean up and re-entry guidelines. For more information visit: www.elpasocountyhealth.org

The Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

