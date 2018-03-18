Carson Midway fire now 100 percent contained

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that the Carson Midway fire is now 100 percent contained except for a wall of burning tires.
The tires are burning in the 20800 block of Prairie Fire Point. The Sheriff's Office said the El Paso County OEM Hazardous Material Team is actively fighting the tire fire.
Personnel from El Paso County, Pueblo County, and Ft. Carson will continue to monitor and attack hot spots today in the fire zone. The El Paso County Deputy Fire Warden is now overseeing operations.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a few homes remain evacuated near the tire fire on Prairie Fire Point. For those that have returned home, the El Paso County Public Health Department is available to provide aid with fire clean up and re-entry guidelines. For more information visit: www.elpasocountyhealth.org
The Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
RELATED:
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year old boy in El Paso County.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year old boy in El Paso County.
On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.
On Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Falcon Division were called to the Best Inn on N. Nevada Ave. for a disturbance involving a knife.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.